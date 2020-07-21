All apartments in Tampa
2411 W HORATIO STREET
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:28 PM

2411 W HORATIO STREET

2411 West Horatio Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SENSATIONAL!!! LARGEST FLOOR PLAN!! DAZZLING TOP FLOOR CONDO!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park! Highly sought out complex!! AMAZZZZING! Huge garden tub and vanity!!! Spacious floor plan !!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout!! Amazing walk in closet, inside utility room and plenty of cabinet space! PLENTY OF SUNSHINE in this unit!! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE in gated garage!!! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from the amazing Greenwise PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
2411 W HORATIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 2411 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2411 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2411 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2411 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2411 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 2411 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2411 W HORATIO STREET has a pool.
Does 2411 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 2411 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
