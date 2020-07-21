2411 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

SENSATIONAL!!! LARGEST FLOOR PLAN!! DAZZLING TOP FLOOR CONDO!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park! Highly sought out complex!! AMAZZZZING! Huge garden tub and vanity!!! Spacious floor plan !!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout!! Amazing walk in closet, inside utility room and plenty of cabinet space! PLENTY OF SUNSHINE in this unit!! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE in gated garage!!! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from the amazing Greenwise PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!