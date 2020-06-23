All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2411 W Fig St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2411 W Fig St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2411 W Fig St.

2411 W Fig St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2411 W Fig St, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
pet friendly
2411 W Fig St. Available 03/01/19 "UNDER CONSTRUCTION" COMPLETED 2/15/19. Brand new 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome with 1 car attached garage in South Tampa, (2 separate units will be available). - "UNDER CONSTRUCTION" COMPLETED 2/15/19. Brand new 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome with 1 car attached garage in South Tampa, (2 separate units will be available). Home will feature ceramic tile and carpet flooring, Spacious kitchen and living area and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Great location close to I-275, Kennedy Blvd and the Glazer Family JCC Community Center. Call now to with questions and to view this great new property.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4604714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 W Fig St. have any available units?
2411 W Fig St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 W Fig St. have?
Some of 2411 W Fig St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 W Fig St. currently offering any rent specials?
2411 W Fig St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 W Fig St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 W Fig St. is pet friendly.
Does 2411 W Fig St. offer parking?
Yes, 2411 W Fig St. offers parking.
Does 2411 W Fig St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 W Fig St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 W Fig St. have a pool?
No, 2411 W Fig St. does not have a pool.
Does 2411 W Fig St. have accessible units?
No, 2411 W Fig St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 W Fig St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 W Fig St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College