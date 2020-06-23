Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage clubhouse carpet

2411 W Fig St. Available 03/01/19 "UNDER CONSTRUCTION" COMPLETED 2/15/19. Brand new 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome with 1 car attached garage in South Tampa, (2 separate units will be available). - "UNDER CONSTRUCTION" COMPLETED 2/15/19. Brand new 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome with 1 car attached garage in South Tampa, (2 separate units will be available). Home will feature ceramic tile and carpet flooring, Spacious kitchen and living area and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Great location close to I-275, Kennedy Blvd and the Glazer Family JCC Community Center. Call now to with questions and to view this great new property.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



