Come and see this vintage restoration with historical light fixtures and restored solid hard wood oak flooring. Updated kitchen and in the prime Historic Ybor City location. Withing walking distance of all the area has to offer. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 E 9TH AVENUE have any available units?
2312 E 9TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 E 9TH AVENUE have?
Some of 2312 E 9TH AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 E 9TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2312 E 9TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.