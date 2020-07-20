2309 W LA SALLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Length of lease is available and negotiable. Completely renovated inside and out! This house is a must see with so much character A true original south tampa bungalow. Super high ceilings with crown molding. During renovation we made sure to keep all of the historic and original features like built in book shelves, fireplace and mantle. Added all new very chic and modern design features and lighting. Sliding barn doors, original fireplace, reclaimed wood throughout. Huge fenced back yard, washer/dryer inside the home and plenty of parking! Big shed in backyard for storage. Only 1.7 miles from University of Tampa. Right next to I-275, I-4, the crosstown and 1 mile from Kennedy blvd for easy access to anywhere in Tampa!

Lawn maintenance included. Pest control included. Each bedroom has its own separate lock and key. Blackout curtains and blinds come with the house in each bedroom and living rooms. All tenant is responsible for is water and electric.