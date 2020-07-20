All apartments in Tampa
2309 W LA SALLE STREET
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

2309 W LA SALLE STREET

2309 West La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2309 West La Salle Street, Tampa, FL 33607
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Length of lease is available and negotiable. Completely renovated inside and out! This house is a must see with so much character A true original south tampa bungalow. Super high ceilings with crown molding. During renovation we made sure to keep all of the historic and original features like built in book shelves, fireplace and mantle. Added all new very chic and modern design features and lighting. Sliding barn doors, original fireplace, reclaimed wood throughout. Huge fenced back yard, washer/dryer inside the home and plenty of parking! Big shed in backyard for storage. Only 1.7 miles from University of Tampa. Right next to I-275, I-4, the crosstown and 1 mile from Kennedy blvd for easy access to anywhere in Tampa!
Lawn maintenance included. Pest control included. Each bedroom has its own separate lock and key. Blackout curtains and blinds come with the house in each bedroom and living rooms. All tenant is responsible for is water and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET have any available units?
2309 W LA SALLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET have?
Some of 2309 W LA SALLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 W LA SALLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2309 W LA SALLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 W LA SALLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2309 W LA SALLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2309 W LA SALLE STREET offers parking.
Does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 W LA SALLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET have a pool?
No, 2309 W LA SALLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2309 W LA SALLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 W LA SALLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 W LA SALLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
