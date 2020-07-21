All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

2306 W SPRUCE STREET

2306 West Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2306 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath in the heart of Tampa. This beautiful remodeled home features modern upgrades and historic charm. The large living space and dining are flooded with tons of natural light from the many windows. A large kitchen with granite counters and large breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining or just everyday cooking. All of the bedroom offer plenty of storage and the master features a wonderful bathroom suite. An inside laundry area and private fenced yard are just a few of the many great features of this home. Located conveniently close to downtown, dining, shopping and all that Tampa has to offer. Come see this beautiful property for yourself today. *Home is to be tented 9/1.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
2306 W SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 2306 W SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 W SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2306 W SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 W SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2306 W SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2306 W SPRUCE STREET offers parking.
Does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 W SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2306 W SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2306 W SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 W SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 W SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
