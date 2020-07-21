2306 W SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath in the heart of Tampa. This beautiful remodeled home features modern upgrades and historic charm. The large living space and dining are flooded with tons of natural light from the many windows. A large kitchen with granite counters and large breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining or just everyday cooking. All of the bedroom offer plenty of storage and the master features a wonderful bathroom suite. An inside laundry area and private fenced yard are just a few of the many great features of this home. Located conveniently close to downtown, dining, shopping and all that Tampa has to offer. Come see this beautiful property for yourself today. *Home is to be tented 9/1.*