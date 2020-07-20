2305 West Cordelia Street

Amenities
Tastefully REMODELED BUNGALOW!!!!! ALL THE CLASSIC 1920'S CHARM WITH ALL THE MODERN UPDATES!!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath fully updated!!! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT!!! NEW ROOF/ NEW A/C, UPDATED PLUMBING AND ELECTRIC!! Custom Ceramic tile and beautiful laminate wood flooring thru out. The kitchen is a chefGÇÖs delight, with new all wood cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, custom back splash and brand new stainless steel GE appliance package! Updated bathrooms with custom vanities and counter tops. New lighting and plumbing fixtures! Walk out back to your private backyard!!!!! Located in the heart of West Tampa, close to everything the area has to offer! Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!
