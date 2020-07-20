All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

2305 West Cordelia Street

2305 West Cordelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 West Cordelia Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Tastefully REMODELED BUNGALOW!!!!! ALL THE CLASSIC 1920'S CHARM WITH ALL THE MODERN UPDATES!!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath fully updated!!! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT!!! NEW ROOF/ NEW A/C, UPDATED PLUMBING AND ELECTRIC!! Custom Ceramic tile and beautiful laminate wood flooring thru out. The kitchen is a chefGÇÖs delight, with new all wood cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, custom back splash and brand new stainless steel GE appliance package! Updated bathrooms with custom vanities and counter tops. New lighting and plumbing fixtures! Walk out back to your private backyard!!!!! Located in the heart of West Tampa, close to everything the area has to offer! Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!

Listing Courtesy of STAR BAY REALTY CORP.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 West Cordelia Street have any available units?
2305 West Cordelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 West Cordelia Street have?
Some of 2305 West Cordelia Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 West Cordelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 West Cordelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 West Cordelia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 West Cordelia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2305 West Cordelia Street offer parking?
No, 2305 West Cordelia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2305 West Cordelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 West Cordelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 West Cordelia Street have a pool?
No, 2305 West Cordelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 West Cordelia Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 West Cordelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 West Cordelia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 West Cordelia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
