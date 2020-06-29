All apartments in Tampa
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

2305 W TEXAS AVENUE

2305 West Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2305 West Texas Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
Stunning Renovation! ALL NEW! Charming Executive Studio located in a 1920's vintage, South Tampa landmark building named La Funky Villa. Gorgeous New Wood flooring, New Kitchen Cabinetry, New Appliances, New Bathroom Vanity and Fixtures, Trendy New Light Fixtures and Under Cabinet Lighting, New Front Load Washer/Dryer, NEW Central Ac System! Corner upstairs apartment light and bright, tall ceilings, large closet, tree house views, and quiet. This building housed two corner stores in the 1920s, and was later a piano tuning business for many decades. It's considered to be a local landmark. State-of-the-art green roof will save money, keeps unit cool and helps to save money on your electric bill. The Studio is perfect for someone who is looking for a truly unique, well maintained and inspiring space in one of the best locations. 1.5 blocks to Bayshore and one block to SOHO restaurants, shops, gym, parks, clubs. Currently available. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. 1 year lease minimum, pest control, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE have any available units?
2305 W TEXAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE have?
Some of 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2305 W TEXAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 W TEXAS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
