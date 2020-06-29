2305 W TEXAS AVENUE

Amenities

Stunning Renovation! ALL NEW! Charming Executive Studio located in a 1920's vintage, South Tampa landmark building named La Funky Villa. Gorgeous New Wood flooring, New Kitchen Cabinetry, New Appliances, New Bathroom Vanity and Fixtures, Trendy New Light Fixtures and Under Cabinet Lighting, New Front Load Washer/Dryer, NEW Central Ac System! Corner upstairs apartment light and bright, tall ceilings, large closet, tree house views, and quiet. This building housed two corner stores in the 1920s, and was later a piano tuning business for many decades. It's considered to be a local landmark. State-of-the-art green roof will save money, keeps unit cool and helps to save money on your electric bill. The Studio is perfect for someone who is looking for a truly unique, well maintained and inspiring space in one of the best locations. 1.5 blocks to Bayshore and one block to SOHO restaurants, shops, gym, parks, clubs. Currently available. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. 1 year lease minimum, pest control, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.