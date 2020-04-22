All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2228 Soho Bay Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2228 Soho Bay Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2228 Soho Bay Ct

2228 Soho Bay Court · (813) 344-3499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2228 Soho Bay Court, Tampa, FL 33606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2228 Soho Bay Ct · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautiful Soho Brownstone - SPECTACULAR SOHO TOWNHOME!! The Brownstones of Soho are some of the most sought after addresses in all of Tampa. Walk to Bayshore Blvd, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and much more! The ground floor has a tandem 2 car garage with extra room for storage. Gorgeous hardwood stairs and floors lead up to the second level where the living, dining, kitchen and power room are located. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, 42’ upper cabinets and breakfast bar. The third floor boasts a spacious master suite equipped with large closet and master bath; as well as the guest suite and second full bath. Schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Soho Bay Ct have any available units?
2228 Soho Bay Ct has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Soho Bay Ct have?
Some of 2228 Soho Bay Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Soho Bay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Soho Bay Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Soho Bay Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Soho Bay Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2228 Soho Bay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Soho Bay Ct does offer parking.
Does 2228 Soho Bay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Soho Bay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Soho Bay Ct have a pool?
No, 2228 Soho Bay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Soho Bay Ct have accessible units?
No, 2228 Soho Bay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Soho Bay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Soho Bay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2228 Soho Bay Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity