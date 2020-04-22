2228 Soho Bay Ct

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel coffee bar guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage guest suite

Beautiful Soho Brownstone - SPECTACULAR SOHO TOWNHOME!! The Brownstones of Soho are some of the most sought after addresses in all of Tampa. Walk to Bayshore Blvd, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and much more! The ground floor has a tandem 2 car garage with extra room for storage. Gorgeous hardwood stairs and floors lead up to the second level where the living, dining, kitchen and power room are located. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, 42’ upper cabinets and breakfast bar. The third floor boasts a spacious master suite equipped with large closet and master bath; as well as the guest suite and second full bath. Schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842181)