2218 E 3rd Ave

Amenities
Charming 2BD/1BA in Ybor City district! This well-maintained bungalow style property offers charm and character. The great sized porch is perfect to enjoy the morning sun or evening breeze. The living room is open to the dining room, perfect for entertaining guest! The home features beautiful woods floors throughout. Large updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets for extra storage! Both bedrooms offer plenty of natural lighting and closets. The updated bathroom features a stand-up shower and separate soaking tub perfect for relaxing. Fenced in backyard with lawn care is included! Close to Centro Asturiano De Tampa, The Straz Center, Amalie Arena, Channelside District, The Florida Aquarium, parks, colleges, museums, major highways and multiple dining & shopping options. Vacant. Available 12/26/2018!
Fenced
Granite Counter
Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent
Patio Covered
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wood Flooring