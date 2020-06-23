2218 E 3rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2BD/1BA in Ybor City district! This well-maintained bungalow style property offers charm and character. The great sized porch is perfect to enjoy the morning sun or evening breeze. The living room is open to the dining room, perfect for entertaining guest! The home features beautiful woods floors throughout. Large updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets for extra storage! Both bedrooms offer plenty of natural lighting and closets. The updated bathroom features a stand-up shower and separate soaking tub perfect for relaxing. Fenced in backyard with lawn care is included! Close to Centro Asturiano De Tampa, The Straz Center, Amalie Arena, Channelside District, The Florida Aquarium, parks, colleges, museums, major highways and multiple dining & shopping options. Vacant. Available 12/26/2018!



