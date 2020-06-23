All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2218 E 3rd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019

2218 E 3rd Ave

2218 East 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2218 East 3rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Ybor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/6c451e40eb ----
Charming 2BD/1BA in Ybor City district! This well-maintained bungalow style property offers charm and character. The great sized porch is perfect to enjoy the morning sun or evening breeze. The living room is open to the dining room, perfect for entertaining guest! The home features beautiful woods floors throughout. Large updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets for extra storage! Both bedrooms offer plenty of natural lighting and closets. The updated bathroom features a stand-up shower and separate soaking tub perfect for relaxing. Fenced in backyard with lawn care is included! Close to Centro Asturiano De Tampa, The Straz Center, Amalie Arena, Channelside District, The Florida Aquarium, parks, colleges, museums, major highways and multiple dining & shopping options. Vacant. Available 12/26/2018!

Fenced
Granite Counter
Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent
Patio Covered
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 E 3rd Ave have any available units?
2218 E 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 E 3rd Ave have?
Some of 2218 E 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 E 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2218 E 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 E 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 E 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2218 E 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 2218 E 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2218 E 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 E 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 E 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2218 E 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2218 E 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2218 E 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 E 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 E 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
