Tampa, FL
216 S AUDUBON AVENUE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

216 S AUDUBON AVENUE

216 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 South Audubon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
We're pleased to present this stunning townhouse located in the heart of south Tampa. With just under 2500 sq ft of living space spread out over 3 levels, this inviting home feels spacious from top to bottom. Thoughtfully constructed in 2014, the owners have lovingly completed many upgrades to create a dramatic and inviting living space. The first level contains the rear-facing 2-car garage and a guest suite which is also perfect for a home office. Upon cresting the second floor landing you'll immediately notice the beautiful dining room chandelier, the gorgeous hand-scraped dark-wood floors, the soaring 10' ceilings, and the exquisitely appointed kitchen featuring Samsung Chef Collection professional-grade appliances with induction stove. The third level offers the large master suite, the beautiful guest suite, and the conveniently located Samsung SuperSpeed Steam washer and dryer. You'll enjoy being able to monitor and control the homes automation including a NEST home security system, NEST thermostats, Legrand Adorne electrical outlets, dimmer switches and nightlights, a Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub, and lighting fixtures containing LIFX wifi-enabled LED smart light bulbs all with your phone, Alexa, or Google hub. The tinted windows will keep you cool and the solar roller shades including a Solar Phantom automatic porch screen will provide even more privacy when desired. Enjoy all that South Tampa has to offer with a short walk to South Howard and a quick bike ride to Hyde Park and Bayshore Blvd.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE have any available units?
216 S AUDUBON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE have?
Some of 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
216 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 S AUDUBON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
