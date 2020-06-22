216 S AUDUBON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite internet access

We're pleased to present this stunning townhouse located in the heart of south Tampa. With just under 2500 sq ft of living space spread out over 3 levels, this inviting home feels spacious from top to bottom. Thoughtfully constructed in 2014, the owners have lovingly completed many upgrades to create a dramatic and inviting living space. The first level contains the rear-facing 2-car garage and a guest suite which is also perfect for a home office. Upon cresting the second floor landing you'll immediately notice the beautiful dining room chandelier, the gorgeous hand-scraped dark-wood floors, the soaring 10' ceilings, and the exquisitely appointed kitchen featuring Samsung Chef Collection professional-grade appliances with induction stove. The third level offers the large master suite, the beautiful guest suite, and the conveniently located Samsung SuperSpeed Steam washer and dryer. You'll enjoy being able to monitor and control the homes automation including a NEST home security system, NEST thermostats, Legrand Adorne electrical outlets, dimmer switches and nightlights, a Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub, and lighting fixtures containing LIFX wifi-enabled LED smart light bulbs all with your phone, Alexa, or Google hub. The tinted windows will keep you cool and the solar roller shades including a Solar Phantom automatic porch screen will provide even more privacy when desired. Enjoy all that South Tampa has to offer with a short walk to South Howard and a quick bike ride to Hyde Park and Bayshore Blvd.!