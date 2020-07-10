All apartments in Tampa
2117 W DEKLE AVENUE

2117 West Dekle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2117 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Location, location, location with charm, charm , charm!! This completely remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo is located in the award winning Melrose Landing community. The unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" solid wood cabinets, all in one washer/dryer combo, central air conditioning and a Juliet balcony with a view of the beautiful courtyard. New paint throughout, immaculate and move in ready. Melrose Landing is where modern conveniences and old antique charm become part of a lifestyle. This is truly a rare find within such a unique historic building. The garden features a fountain, sitting area and lush tropical landscaping. Ideally located just steps from Bayshore Boulevard and the trendy Hyde Park/SoHo area. Walk to neighborhood cafes and quaint shops or drive to nearby Channelside and Downtown Tampa.
Water, sewer, trash included in the monthly rent. Application Fee: $50 - Security Deposit: $500**With approved credit - Move in:Administration Fee: $195 - Pet Fee: $150* - Pet Deposit: $250* - *If applicable
Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE have any available units?
2117 W DEKLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2117 W DEKLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

