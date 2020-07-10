2117 W DEKLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Location, location, location with charm, charm , charm!! This completely remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo is located in the award winning Melrose Landing community. The unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" solid wood cabinets, all in one washer/dryer combo, central air conditioning and a Juliet balcony with a view of the beautiful courtyard. New paint throughout, immaculate and move in ready. Melrose Landing is where modern conveniences and old antique charm become part of a lifestyle. This is truly a rare find within such a unique historic building. The garden features a fountain, sitting area and lush tropical landscaping. Ideally located just steps from Bayshore Boulevard and the trendy Hyde Park/SoHo area. Walk to neighborhood cafes and quaint shops or drive to nearby Channelside and Downtown Tampa.

Water, sewer, trash included in the monthly rent. Application Fee: $50 - Security Deposit: $500**With approved credit - Move in:Administration Fee: $195 - Pet Fee: $150* - Pet Deposit: $250* - *If applicable

