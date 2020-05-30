All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2105 W Dallas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2105 W Dallas Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2105 W Dallas Ave

2105 West Dallas Avenue · (813) 554-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2105 West Dallas Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 W Dallas Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2105 W Dallas Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Wellswood Home!!! - Rare remodeled rental opportunity in the convenient and friendly neighborhood of Wellswood! This 1,549 sqft home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a freshly updated kitchen with stainless appliances, new A/C, large family room, living room and newer tile throughout! House will be ready for occupancy on July 1, 2020. House is currently occupied, so please do not disturb the tenants.

Large privacy fenced rear yard and expansive patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Home is light and bright with windows on every wall. Upgraded moldings throughout.

Attached workshop/hobby room with French doors to the exterior. Central location is nearby to parks, Amalie Arena, the Riverwalk, Armature works, Seminole Heights and Raymond James stadium!

Yard service is included in rent price. A valid ID will be required for showings and applications include thorough credit and background checks. A prior foreclosure or short sale may not result in rejection of an application, but felony convictions, evictions and defaults are automatic denial.

Applications are $50 per adult. Pets (up to 2) may be approved with a a non-refundable pet fee of $250 for the first pet, and $100 for the second. Please ask about our military, law enforcement, healthcare and education professional rental discount. Please call 813-554-1212 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4117201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 W Dallas Ave have any available units?
2105 W Dallas Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 W Dallas Ave have?
Some of 2105 W Dallas Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 W Dallas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2105 W Dallas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 W Dallas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 W Dallas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2105 W Dallas Ave offer parking?
No, 2105 W Dallas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2105 W Dallas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 W Dallas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 W Dallas Ave have a pool?
No, 2105 W Dallas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2105 W Dallas Ave have accessible units?
No, 2105 W Dallas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 W Dallas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 W Dallas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2105 W Dallas Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir
Tampa, FL 33625
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity