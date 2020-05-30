Amenities

2105 W Dallas Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Wellswood Home!!! - Rare remodeled rental opportunity in the convenient and friendly neighborhood of Wellswood! This 1,549 sqft home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a freshly updated kitchen with stainless appliances, new A/C, large family room, living room and newer tile throughout! House will be ready for occupancy on July 1, 2020. House is currently occupied, so please do not disturb the tenants.



Large privacy fenced rear yard and expansive patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Home is light and bright with windows on every wall. Upgraded moldings throughout.



Attached workshop/hobby room with French doors to the exterior. Central location is nearby to parks, Amalie Arena, the Riverwalk, Armature works, Seminole Heights and Raymond James stadium!



Yard service is included in rent price. A valid ID will be required for showings and applications include thorough credit and background checks. A prior foreclosure or short sale may not result in rejection of an application, but felony convictions, evictions and defaults are automatic denial.



Applications are $50 per adult. Pets (up to 2) may be approved with a a non-refundable pet fee of $250 for the first pet, and $100 for the second. Please ask about our military, law enforcement, healthcare and education professional rental discount. Please call 813-554-1212 to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE4117201)