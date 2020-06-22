All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM

210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

210 West Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

210 West Woodlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom - two bath home on a 8,250 SF lot in Tampa Heights! This home features a large Living Room/Dining/Kitchen combo which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has shaker cabinets, granite, open shelving, and GE stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual granite-topped vanities! Recessed lighting throughout the living room and kitchen has been added as well as all new blinds, fans, lights, hardware, and other fixtures. The entire house has been painted inside and out, and the ROOF and AC are both BRAND NEW and come with warranties! This home also features new Plumbing and Electric with all work being completed with full permits. The lot is partially fenced, and has plenty of room for the new owner to add a pool, gardens, or garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College