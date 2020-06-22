210 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled three bedroom - two bath home on a 8,250 SF lot in Tampa Heights! This home features a large Living Room/Dining/Kitchen combo which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has shaker cabinets, granite, open shelving, and GE stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual granite-topped vanities! Recessed lighting throughout the living room and kitchen has been added as well as all new blinds, fans, lights, hardware, and other fixtures. The entire house has been painted inside and out, and the ROOF and AC are both BRAND NEW and come with warranties! This home also features new Plumbing and Electric with all work being completed with full permits. The lot is partially fenced, and has plenty of room for the new owner to add a pool, gardens, or garage.