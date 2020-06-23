20423 Walnut Grove Ln

Amenities

Prestigious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 car garage, Pool Home with Den and bonus ROOMS on Lake in the Guarded community of Grand Hampton Tampa! This is resort style living at its best! Pool and Grounds Keeping included. This home features a three car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, granite counters throughout. Eat in Kitchen has stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Formal Dinning/Living room. Intriguing Tray and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs is a gargantuan Theater room equipped with ceiling speakers. Entry to theater from the enormous bonus room! Relax on your balcony drinking your morning coffee or evening cocktail over looking the peaceful lake! Additional Holiday decoration storage room on second floor as well. Large Master bedroom features dual closets. Master Bath has two marble vanities, garden tub, oversize walk-in shower and separate water closet. Enjoy a swim in your private pool or a canoe ride on your lake. Community has every activity imaginable- Water Park style Lagoon pool with Water Slide, lap pool, heated Spa, Tennis courts, Basketball, Soccer/activity field, Dog park, full Fitness center/gym, Playground. The community will host annual music festivals, weekly activities, groups, clubs, classes, and activities for all ages, Summer camp as well! This home is pet friendly. Call today to schedule a showing.