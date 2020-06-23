All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20423 Walnut Grove Ln

20423 Walnut Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20423 Walnut Grove Ln, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Prestigious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 car garage, Pool Home with Den and bonus ROOMS on Lake in the Guarded community of Grand Hampton Tampa! This is resort style living at its best! Pool and Grounds Keeping included. This home features a three car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, granite counters throughout. Eat in Kitchen has stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Formal Dinning/Living room. Intriguing Tray and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs is a gargantuan Theater room equipped with ceiling speakers. Entry to theater from the enormous bonus room! Relax on your balcony drinking your morning coffee or evening cocktail over looking the peaceful lake! Additional Holiday decoration storage room on second floor as well. Large Master bedroom features dual closets. Master Bath has two marble vanities, garden tub, oversize walk-in shower and separate water closet. Enjoy a swim in your private pool or a canoe ride on your lake. Community has every activity imaginable- Water Park style Lagoon pool with Water Slide, lap pool, heated Spa, Tennis courts, Basketball, Soccer/activity field, Dog park, full Fitness center/gym, Playground. The community will host annual music festivals, weekly activities, groups, clubs, classes, and activities for all ages, Summer camp as well! This home is pet friendly. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln have any available units?
20423 Walnut Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln have?
Some of 20423 Walnut Grove Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20423 Walnut Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20423 Walnut Grove Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20423 Walnut Grove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20423 Walnut Grove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 20423 Walnut Grove Ln does offer parking.
Does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20423 Walnut Grove Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 20423 Walnut Grove Ln has a pool.
Does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 20423 Walnut Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20423 Walnut Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20423 Walnut Grove Ln has units with dishwashers.
