Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Located within the gated community of the Hammocks, this lovely two story townhome has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with screened lanai. Freshly painted. Brand new carpeting. Cherry cabinets in the kitchen along with breakfast bar and pantry. Both bedrooms (upstairs) have their own private full bathrooms and washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs. The community amenities include pool and fitness center. Centrally located near shops, restaurants, hospital and more.