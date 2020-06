Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in the Hammocks! Split floorplan, with master bedroom downstairs, and all other bedrooms upstairs. Walk in closets, spacious kitchen, huge bonus area upstairs, laundry room upstairs (washer/dryer included). Perfect home for families! Gated community and an end unit. Pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds) Available for July move in! HOA application and fee also required! 550+ credit score, all applications considered.