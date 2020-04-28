All apartments in Tampa
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue

2017 East Okaloosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2017 East Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Tampa, FL and offers 2,600 sq ft of comfortable living space throughout. Features include tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue have any available units?
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue offer parking?
No, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 East Okaloosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
