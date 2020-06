Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home located in Grand Hampton with many features including cherry cabinets, granite counters, walk-in closets and a enclosed lanai that backs up to conservation. Sit on the front porch and watch the activity in the park across the street on retire to the peace and serenity of the enclosed lanai. Plenty of room to entertain or stretch out and relax in the tranquility of this home. Close to Wiregrass or the Premium Outlet Mall and the New Florida Hospital.