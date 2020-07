Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome To This Beautiful Doll Home! Unbelievable Rental 1 bedroom 1 bath house located in Tampa! The adorable concrete block home has a New Roof and New Air Condition. This house features a family room, Large windows providing lots of natural light, Walk in closet in the bedroom, Inside Laundry Room Huge Fenced yard, and Parking Pad! Stop Paying Ridiculous Rent, call today to review ..Located in close proximity to schools and shopping!