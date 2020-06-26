2002 S HABANA AVENUE

Amenities

PALMA CEIA/ PLANT HIGH/ SOUTH TAMPA This very spacious two bedroom , one bath top floor unit is located in the Historic and desirable - Palma Ceia area of Tampa. This home is approx 1400 sq feet of open floor plan and upgraded features. The Kitchen has new cabinet, and an island, garbage disposal and a dishwasher, and it looks out over a huge family/living /dining area. The private foyer open to a extra wide staircase that leads up to your home that also has charming Juliette balconies. The master has a massive walk-in closet, new windows, ceiling fans and central air! There is room for your stackable washer and dryer in the enclosed laundry room. There is a large shared outside space and plenty of parking. This lush tropical treasure is located close to Palma Ceia Country Club, Bayshore Blvd., Soho Entertainment district, Plant High School, Hyde Park shopping district, Mac Dill AFB, Downtown Tampa, Davis Island and Channelside. Water Sewer and Garbage are included! NO PETS!