Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:24 AM

2002 S HABANA AVENUE

2002 South Habana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 South Habana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PALMA CEIA/ PLANT HIGH/ SOUTH TAMPA This very spacious two bedroom , one bath top floor unit is located in the Historic and desirable - Palma Ceia area of Tampa. This home is approx 1400 sq feet of open floor plan and upgraded features. The Kitchen has new cabinet, and an island, garbage disposal and a dishwasher, and it looks out over a huge family/living /dining area. The private foyer open to a extra wide staircase that leads up to your home that also has charming Juliette balconies. The master has a massive walk-in closet, new windows, ceiling fans and central air! There is room for your stackable washer and dryer in the enclosed laundry room. There is a large shared outside space and plenty of parking. This lush tropical treasure is located close to Palma Ceia Country Club, Bayshore Blvd., Soho Entertainment district, Plant High School, Hyde Park shopping district, Mac Dill AFB, Downtown Tampa, Davis Island and Channelside. Water Sewer and Garbage are included! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE have any available units?
2002 S HABANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE have?
Some of 2002 S HABANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 S HABANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2002 S HABANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 S HABANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2002 S HABANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2002 S HABANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 S HABANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2002 S HABANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2002 S HABANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 S HABANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 S HABANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
