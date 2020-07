Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning

UPDATED 3 BED 2 BATH 1920'S BUNGALOW WITH JUST UNDER 1200sf *** READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN *** FRESH PAINT INSIDE & OUT, NEWER CABINETS & APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING & CENTRAL HEATING & AIR & MUCH MORE *** INSIDE UTILITY WASHER DRYER HOOK UP *** IF YOU DECIDE TO APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY THERE IS A $75 APPLICATION FEE. WE WILL CHECK CREDIT, PAST EVICTIONS, VERIFY EMPLOYMENT, VERIFY INCOME, VERY PREVIOUS LANDLORD REFERENCES & PERFORM CRIMINAL BACK GROUND CHECK.