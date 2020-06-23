2002 E 18th Ave

Amenities
4/2 Ideal Home - This four bedroom two bathroom single family home is waiting for a new tenant! Fresh paint, tile flooring, a beautiful updated kitchen and bathroom. Come relax on the front porch and watch the beautiful Florida sunset. Plus this home features a large back yard, this is a must see!
Schedule a showing before it's too late!
HOW CAN I SEE IT?
To see this home, Drive By First and just give Kara a call or text at (413)218-6319
WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
After driving by, contact Kara at 413-218-6319,or properties@momentumflorida.com to schedule a showing and for the link to the application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.
There is a $75 application fee for each adult.
WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?
$75/adult
Photo ID
A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)
Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of 3,740.00
Bank statements if applicable
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!
WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.
WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
You will pay first month up front along with your security deposit and a pet fee if applicable. All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in and must be in the form of a cashiers check or money order.
WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.
WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history , and provide proof of rental payments for at least 3 months .
Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required
(RLNE5661219)