2002 E 18th Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4/2 Ideal Home - This four bedroom two bathroom single family home is waiting for a new tenant! Fresh paint, tile flooring, a beautiful updated kitchen and bathroom. Come relax on the front porch and watch the beautiful Florida sunset. Plus this home features a large back yard, this is a must see!



Schedule a showing before it's too late!



HOW CAN I SEE IT?

To see this home, Drive By First and just give Kara a call or text at (413)218-6319



WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?

After driving by, contact Kara at 413-218-6319,or properties@momentumflorida.com to schedule a showing and for the link to the application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.



There is a $75 application fee for each adult.



WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?



$75/adult



Photo ID



A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)



Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of 3,740.00



Bank statements if applicable



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

You will pay first month up front along with your security deposit and a pet fee if applicable. All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in and must be in the form of a cashiers check or money order.



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history , and provide proof of rental payments for at least 3 months .

Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



(RLNE5661219)