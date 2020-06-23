All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2002 E 18th Ave

2002 East 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 East 18th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 Ideal Home - This four bedroom two bathroom single family home is waiting for a new tenant! Fresh paint, tile flooring, a beautiful updated kitchen and bathroom. Come relax on the front porch and watch the beautiful Florida sunset. Plus this home features a large back yard, this is a must see!

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW CAN I SEE IT?
To see this home, Drive By First and just give Kara a call or text at (413)218-6319

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
After driving by, contact Kara at 413-218-6319,or properties@momentumflorida.com to schedule a showing and for the link to the application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.

There is a $75 application fee for each adult.

WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

$75/adult

Photo ID

A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)

Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of 3,740.00

Bank statements if applicable

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
You will pay first month up front along with your security deposit and a pet fee if applicable. All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in and must be in the form of a cashiers check or money order.

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history , and provide proof of rental payments for at least 3 months .
Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

(RLNE5661219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 E 18th Ave have any available units?
2002 E 18th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 E 18th Ave have?
Some of 2002 E 18th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 E 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2002 E 18th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 E 18th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 E 18th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2002 E 18th Ave offer parking?
No, 2002 E 18th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2002 E 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 E 18th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 E 18th Ave have a pool?
No, 2002 E 18th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2002 E 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2002 E 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 E 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 E 18th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

