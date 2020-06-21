Amenities

The Rush Collection is proud to present 19313 Prairie Tree Place located in North Tampa. This home is located in the gated K Bar community complete with community pool, playgrounds, walking trails, dog park, tennis courts and basketball court all for your outdoor enjoyment. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and huge upstairs bonus room as well. The Master suite is located on the second floor but there is also a full bath and bedroom located on the ground floor. Other amazing features of this property *Huge lot, lots of green space and beautiful sunsets *Unobstructed view of conservation area and pond, so backyard looks at pond/conservation woods, perfect for nature lovers *Kitchen/living room connected so perfect for entertaining or just having the kitchen the heart of the home, walk-in pantry *Bonus office space off living room – perfect for working from home, virtual meetings, being secluded but still near family *Laundry room is upstairs so don’t have to walk up/down stairs *Home on a deep cul de sac – so minimal traffic - perfect for quiet or kids playing *“A”-rated elementary school, Pride Elementary - this location is one of only two bus stops (and it is at our neighborhood park) *Intimate neighborhood – much smaller than nearby communities, makes a perfect loop to walk and neighbors are friendly and helpful, good communication and HOA leadership. Pets not allowed.



