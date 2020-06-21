All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE

19313 Prairie Tree Pl · (813) 927-6795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19313 Prairie Tree Pl, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
The Rush Collection is proud to present 19313 Prairie Tree Place located in North Tampa. This home is located in the gated K Bar community complete with community pool, playgrounds, walking trails, dog park, tennis courts and basketball court all for your outdoor enjoyment. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and huge upstairs bonus room as well. The Master suite is located on the second floor but there is also a full bath and bedroom located on the ground floor. Other amazing features of this property *Huge lot, lots of green space and beautiful sunsets *Unobstructed view of conservation area and pond, so backyard looks at pond/conservation woods, perfect for nature lovers *Kitchen/living room connected so perfect for entertaining or just having the kitchen the heart of the home, walk-in pantry *Bonus office space off living room – perfect for working from home, virtual meetings, being secluded but still near family *Laundry room is upstairs so don’t have to walk up/down stairs *Home on a deep cul de sac – so minimal traffic - perfect for quiet or kids playing *“A”-rated elementary school, Pride Elementary - this location is one of only two bus stops (and it is at our neighborhood park) *Intimate neighborhood – much smaller than nearby communities, makes a perfect loop to walk and neighbors are friendly and helpful, good communication and HOA leadership. Pets not allowed.

Please view the full Matterport video walk through!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE have any available units?
19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE have?
Some of 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19313 PRAIRIE TREE PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity