19311 Autumn Woods Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Price reduced!! Beautiful home in the heart of New Tampa - Shorten commute. 5 Beds + Office + 4 Full Baths + 3 Car Garage + Pool + Gated. In the well maintained West Meadows community - Hawthorne Estates. Top Clark elementary school. Convenient easy access to I-75. Grocery, stores and restaurants near by. Chef's dream: Large gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast bar. Open floor plan to family room and breakfast room. Vaulted ceiling in the family room with large transom windows and large panel sliding doors. Lots of nature lights and views of blue pool and green woods. Enjoy Florida sunshine in this beautiful space. Relax in your private swimming pool with woods conservation views. Private oasis. NEW pool heater. 1st floor master bedroom with view of the private pool. Separate walk in shower and large bathtub. Executive living room and dining room with chandelier. Office with glass doors. Bonus room upstairs with full bath. Lots of space for out of town family and guests. Gardeners dream in the backyard for planting vegetables. Fresh paint. NEWer AC, water heater, washer, dryer, kitchen water softner. Clubhouse with fitness center, tennis court, dog park, playground, splash pad, water slide, basketball court, trails. Check out West Meadows newsletter for upcoming community event: food truck rally, egg hunt, end of school party, July 4th firework, holiday party. Active family neighborhood. Lower tax by applying for Florida homestead exemption if qualifies. Northeast facing home. Come live the dream!



Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC



