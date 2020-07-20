All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:54 AM

19311 Autumn Woods Avenue

19311 Autumn Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19311 Autumn Woods Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Price reduced!! Beautiful home in the heart of New Tampa - Shorten commute. 5 Beds + Office + 4 Full Baths + 3 Car Garage + Pool + Gated. In the well maintained West Meadows community - Hawthorne Estates. Top Clark elementary school. Convenient easy access to I-75. Grocery, stores and restaurants near by. Chef's dream: Large gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast bar. Open floor plan to family room and breakfast room. Vaulted ceiling in the family room with large transom windows and large panel sliding doors. Lots of nature lights and views of blue pool and green woods. Enjoy Florida sunshine in this beautiful space. Relax in your private swimming pool with woods conservation views. Private oasis. NEW pool heater. 1st floor master bedroom with view of the private pool. Separate walk in shower and large bathtub. Executive living room and dining room with chandelier. Office with glass doors. Bonus room upstairs with full bath. Lots of space for out of town family and guests. Gardeners dream in the backyard for planting vegetables. Fresh paint. NEWer AC, water heater, washer, dryer, kitchen water softner. Clubhouse with fitness center, tennis court, dog park, playground, splash pad, water slide, basketball court, trails. Check out West Meadows newsletter for upcoming community event: food truck rally, egg hunt, end of school party, July 4th firework, holiday party. Active family neighborhood. Lower tax by applying for Florida homestead exemption if qualifies. Northeast facing home. Come live the dream!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue have any available units?
19311 Autumn Woods Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue have?
Some of 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19311 Autumn Woods Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue offers parking.
Does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue has a pool.
Does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19311 Autumn Woods Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
