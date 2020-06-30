19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing furnished opportunity in K-Bar Ranch! Beautifully decorated, two story 2016 home with amazing furnishings. Everything you can want from linens to silverware. Bring your personal belonging and you are home. Master bedroom is excluded from the lease and will remain unoccupied. fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee. This home is self managed by the owner.