All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY

19207 Verdant Pasture Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19207 Verdant Pasture Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing furnished opportunity in K-Bar Ranch! Beautifully decorated, two story 2016 home with amazing furnishings. Everything you can want from linens to silverware. Bring your personal belonging and you are home. Master bedroom is excluded from the lease and will remain unoccupied. fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee. This home is self managed by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY have any available units?
19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY have?
Some of 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY offers parking.
Does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY has a pool.
Does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY have accessible units?
No, 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19207 VERDANT PASTURE WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College