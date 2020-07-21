All apartments in Tampa
1912 E. Crenshaw Street
1912 E. Crenshaw Street

1912 East Crenshaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

1912 East Crenshaw Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1912 E. Crenshaw Street Available 08/01/19 Northeast Tampa-Close to Hillsborough River! - Cute 3 bedroom/1 bath with neutral tile and spacious rooms/closets! Home also features a large, fenced yard and sitting porch. Close to the Hillsborough River and Rowlett Park with playing fields, walking paths, dog park and Rogers Golf Course. Very convenient location with easy access to downtown Tampa and I-275. Our ideal tenant will have a minimum 600 credit score, earns 3x the monthly rent, and has no prior felonies or evictions. Application Fee-$50 per adult, security deposit-equal to one months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street have any available units?
1912 E. Crenshaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1912 E. Crenshaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
1912 E. Crenshaw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 E. Crenshaw Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street is pet friendly.
Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street offer parking?
No, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street does not offer parking.
Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street have a pool?
No, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street does not have a pool.
Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street have accessible units?
No, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 E. Crenshaw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 E. Crenshaw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
