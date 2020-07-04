All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

1907 East Ida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1907 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Belmont/Jackson Heights - Adorable Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home - Adorable 3BR/2BA, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of tile, update baths, large fenced yard. Convenient location to schools, shopping and interstate. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5453623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 E IDA STREET have any available units?
1907 E IDA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 E IDA STREET have?
Some of 1907 E IDA STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 E IDA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1907 E IDA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 E IDA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 E IDA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1907 E IDA STREET offer parking?
No, 1907 E IDA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1907 E IDA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 E IDA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 E IDA STREET have a pool?
No, 1907 E IDA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1907 E IDA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1907 E IDA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 E IDA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 E IDA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

