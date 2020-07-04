1907 E IDA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Belmont/Jackson Heights - Adorable Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home - Adorable 3BR/2BA, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of tile, update baths, large fenced yard. Convenient location to schools, shopping and interstate. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5453623)