1904 W Cypress St Unit A

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful 2BR/1BA South Tampa Duplex Recent Upgrades - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



1/2 off 1 month special!!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in South Tampa. Home recently upgraded with fresh paint, 2 inch blinds, upgraded ceiling fans & light fixtures throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, overhead microwave, garbage disposal, deep sinks, & brand new solid white cabinets. Beautiful bathroom features a custom white tiled shower, upgraded designer vanity & light fixture, new toilet. Washer/dryer room located under the 1 car port with additional parking in the driveway. Newer air conditioner and energy efficient windows! Located minutes from downtown Tampa, Channelside, The Dining District of SoHo, UT & I-275.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1534043?accessKey=5dca



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



