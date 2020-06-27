All apartments in Tampa
1904 W Cypress St Unit A

1904 West Cypress Street · (813) 694-9785
Location

1904 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 W Cypress St Unit A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful 2BR/1BA South Tampa Duplex Recent Upgrades - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1/2 off 1 month special!!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in South Tampa. Home recently upgraded with fresh paint, 2 inch blinds, upgraded ceiling fans & light fixtures throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, overhead microwave, garbage disposal, deep sinks, & brand new solid white cabinets. Beautiful bathroom features a custom white tiled shower, upgraded designer vanity & light fixture, new toilet. Washer/dryer room located under the 1 car port with additional parking in the driveway. Newer air conditioner and energy efficient windows! Located minutes from downtown Tampa, Channelside, The Dining District of SoHo, UT & I-275.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1534043?accessKey=5dca

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4964434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A have any available units?
1904 W Cypress St Unit A has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A have?
Some of 1904 W Cypress St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 W Cypress St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1904 W Cypress St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 W Cypress St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 W Cypress St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1904 W Cypress St Unit A offers parking.
Does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 W Cypress St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A have a pool?
No, 1904 W Cypress St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1904 W Cypress St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 W Cypress St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 W Cypress St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
