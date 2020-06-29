All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

18543 Bridle Club

18543 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18543 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom in New Tampa - Come check out this 2bd/2bth with a 1 car detached garage located in the gated Equestrian Parc at Highwood's Preserve complex in North Tampa. This third floor unit has vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as a lovely electronic fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances & breakfast bar. There is beautiful crown molding, upgraded light fixtures, carpet throughout the entire unit. Equestrian Parc features a resort-style pool, hot tub, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court & playgrounds. Relax at the clubhouse which contains a billiard room, business center, media room & a screened outdoor kitchen. Easy access to I75, walking distance to your every need and minutes away from Wiregrass mall & several New Tampa shopping centers.

(RLNE2347216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18543 Bridle Club have any available units?
18543 Bridle Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18543 Bridle Club have?
Some of 18543 Bridle Club's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18543 Bridle Club currently offering any rent specials?
18543 Bridle Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18543 Bridle Club pet-friendly?
No, 18543 Bridle Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18543 Bridle Club offer parking?
Yes, 18543 Bridle Club offers parking.
Does 18543 Bridle Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18543 Bridle Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18543 Bridle Club have a pool?
Yes, 18543 Bridle Club has a pool.
Does 18543 Bridle Club have accessible units?
No, 18543 Bridle Club does not have accessible units.
Does 18543 Bridle Club have units with dishwashers?
No, 18543 Bridle Club does not have units with dishwashers.
