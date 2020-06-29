18543 Bridle Club

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground pool table

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Lovely Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom in New Tampa - Come check out this 2bd/2bth with a 1 car detached garage located in the gated Equestrian Parc at Highwood's Preserve complex in North Tampa. This third floor unit has vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as a lovely electronic fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances & breakfast bar. There is beautiful crown molding, upgraded light fixtures, carpet throughout the entire unit. Equestrian Parc features a resort-style pool, hot tub, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court & playgrounds. Relax at the clubhouse which contains a billiard room, business center, media room & a screened outdoor kitchen. Easy access to I75, walking distance to your every need and minutes away from Wiregrass mall & several New Tampa shopping centers.



(RLNE2347216)