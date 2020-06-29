18543 Bridle Club

Amenities
Lovely Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom in New Tampa - Come check out this 2bd/2bth with a 1 car detached garage located in the gated Equestrian Parc at Highwood's Preserve complex in North Tampa. This third floor unit has vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as a lovely electronic fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances & breakfast bar. There is beautiful crown molding, upgraded light fixtures, carpet throughout the entire unit. Equestrian Parc features a resort-style pool, hot tub, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court & playgrounds. Relax at the clubhouse which contains a billiard room, business center, media room & a screened outdoor kitchen. Easy access to I75, walking distance to your every need and minutes away from Wiregrass mall & several New Tampa shopping centers.
(RLNE2347216)