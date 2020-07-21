18501 Bridle Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

New Tampa - Equestrian Parc - 3BR / 2BA condo on the first floor! Separate formal dining room, large living room, wood cabinets, loads of closet space and full size washer and dryer are included. Available for move-in mid August. Can be seen now with an appointment. This excellent and desirable location is near great shopping and exciting entertainment! This gated community offers a resort style pool, car-wash area, volleyball, tennis and racquetball courts, business center, tanning beds and clubhouse. Pets welcome - must have owner approval, pet deposit is required. Optional garage for $100 monthly. For showings call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.