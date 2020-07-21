18501 Bridle Club Drive

Amenities
New Tampa - Equestrian Parc - 3BR / 2BA condo on the first floor! Separate formal dining room, large living room, wood cabinets, loads of closet space and full size washer and dryer are included. Available for move-in mid August. Can be seen now with an appointment. This excellent and desirable location is near great shopping and exciting entertainment! This gated community offers a resort style pool, car-wash area, volleyball, tennis and racquetball courts, business center, tanning beds and clubhouse. Pets welcome - must have owner approval, pet deposit is required. Optional garage for $100 monthly. For showings call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.