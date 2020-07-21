All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18501 Bridle Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18501 Bridle Club Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

18501 Bridle Club Drive

18501 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18501 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
New Tampa - Equestrian Parc - 3BR / 2BA condo on the first floor! Separate formal dining room, large living room, wood cabinets, loads of closet space and full size washer and dryer are included. Available for move-in mid August. Can be seen now with an appointment. This excellent and desirable location is near great shopping and exciting entertainment! This gated community offers a resort style pool, car-wash area, volleyball, tennis and racquetball courts, business center, tanning beds and clubhouse. Pets welcome - must have owner approval, pet deposit is required. Optional garage for $100 monthly. For showings call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18501 Bridle Club Drive have any available units?
18501 Bridle Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18501 Bridle Club Drive have?
Some of 18501 Bridle Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18501 Bridle Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18501 Bridle Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18501 Bridle Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18501 Bridle Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18501 Bridle Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18501 Bridle Club Drive offers parking.
Does 18501 Bridle Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18501 Bridle Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18501 Bridle Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18501 Bridle Club Drive has a pool.
Does 18501 Bridle Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 18501 Bridle Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18501 Bridle Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18501 Bridle Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College