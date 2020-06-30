All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18241 PORTSIDE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18241 PORTSIDE STREET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

18241 PORTSIDE STREET

18241 Portside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18241 Portside Street, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 3/3/3 home in gated Heritage Isles that positively sparkles! This home features a new roof, floors and was recently painted inside & out. This enchanting villa home is on the end of a cul de sac and backs up to conservation. Heritage Isles is a golf course community that additionally features a restaurant, pool complete with water slide and fountain, fitness center, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts plus a toddlers playground. Fun for the whole family. Come see this lovely home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET have any available units?
18241 PORTSIDE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET have?
Some of 18241 PORTSIDE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18241 PORTSIDE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18241 PORTSIDE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18241 PORTSIDE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 18241 PORTSIDE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 18241 PORTSIDE STREET offers parking.
Does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18241 PORTSIDE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 18241 PORTSIDE STREET has a pool.
Does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET have accessible units?
No, 18241 PORTSIDE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 18241 PORTSIDE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18241 PORTSIDE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College