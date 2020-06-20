All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

18133 Bridle Bit Ln

18133 Bridle Bit Ln · (813) 508-7848
Location

18133 Bridle Bit Ln, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Enjoy the great amenities that Equestrian Parc at Highwoods Preserve has to offer! We have a lovely 2 bed, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condo with split floor plan for rent in a gated community. Located right off of I-75 and Bruce B. Downs Blvd, you'll be close to restaurants and plenty of shopping in New Tampa. This unit features washer and dryer hookups, microwave, dishwasher, vinyl flooring & carpet throughout, ceiling fans, spacious closets!

Tenants will have access to car wash station, playground equipment, tennis court, volleyball pit, pool/jacuzzi, and gym!

No Section 8.

*Separate community application & approval is required for each person 18+.

In the meantime, visit our website for a FREE application!

www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln have any available units?
18133 Bridle Bit Ln has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln have?
Some of 18133 Bridle Bit Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18133 Bridle Bit Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18133 Bridle Bit Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18133 Bridle Bit Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18133 Bridle Bit Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18133 Bridle Bit Ln does offer parking.
Does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18133 Bridle Bit Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18133 Bridle Bit Ln has a pool.
Does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln have accessible units?
No, 18133 Bridle Bit Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18133 Bridle Bit Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18133 Bridle Bit Ln has units with dishwashers.
