18133 Bridle Bit Ln

Enjoy the great amenities that Equestrian Parc at Highwoods Preserve has to offer! We have a lovely 2 bed, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condo with split floor plan for rent in a gated community. Located right off of I-75 and Bruce B. Downs Blvd, you'll be close to restaurants and plenty of shopping in New Tampa. This unit features washer and dryer hookups, microwave, dishwasher, vinyl flooring & carpet throughout, ceiling fans, spacious closets!



Tenants will have access to car wash station, playground equipment, tennis court, volleyball pit, pool/jacuzzi, and gym!



No Section 8.



*Separate community application & approval is required for each person 18+.



