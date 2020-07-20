All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE

18117 Paradise Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18117 Paradise Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home in New Tampa's Heritage Isles. Too many community features to list from an amazing pool to tennis courts. This updated town-home features a full appliance package including full sized front loading washer and dryer.Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18117 PARADISE POINT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
