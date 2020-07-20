All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

18102 Paradise Point Dr

18102 Paradise Point Drive · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

18102 Paradise Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
JUST LISTING and AFFORDABLE! HERITAGE ISLES GOLF COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY TOWN HOME... THIS BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWN HOME HOME 3B/2.5B WITH CONSERVATION VIEWS AND IS IN MOVE IN CONDITION WITH NEW NEW AC AND Appliances.. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, USF AND I75. LUXURY LIVING IN THIS BEAUTIFUL PARADISE POINT TOWN HOME. Water included in HOA. Heritage Isles is a resort style Golf County Club community with large pool and water slide, activity center, proshop, restaurant, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. TEXT LAURIE TO VIEW 813-464-0313

Text Laurie 813-464-0313 to set up an appointment to view this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18102 Paradise Point Dr have any available units?
18102 Paradise Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18102 Paradise Point Dr have?
Some of 18102 Paradise Point Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18102 Paradise Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18102 Paradise Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18102 Paradise Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18102 Paradise Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18102 Paradise Point Dr offer parking?
No, 18102 Paradise Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18102 Paradise Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18102 Paradise Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18102 Paradise Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18102 Paradise Point Dr has a pool.
Does 18102 Paradise Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 18102 Paradise Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18102 Paradise Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18102 Paradise Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
