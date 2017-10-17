1808 E. Okaloossa Ave

Amenities
Remodeled Large 2BR/1BA With LOTS of Living Space! - Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home with 1120 sq. ft. of living space! In addition, this awesome home has an enclosed Florida room, a huge fenced yard, detached garage with a storage room, new paint and appliances, and a central location near shopping, restaurants, and I-275! This won't last long! Contact us today!
Terms:
-$1000.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1000.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Washer and Dryer Connection
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Utilities NOT included
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call the office @ 813-252-5112
(RLNE4754729)