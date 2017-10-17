1808 E. Okaloossa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Remodeled Large 2BR/1BA With LOTS of Living Space! - Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home with 1120 sq. ft. of living space! In addition, this awesome home has an enclosed Florida room, a huge fenced yard, detached garage with a storage room, new paint and appliances, and a central location near shopping, restaurants, and I-275! This won't last long! Contact us today!



Terms:

-$1000.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1000.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Washer and Dryer Connection

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Utilities NOT included



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call the office @ 813-252-5112



(RLNE4754729)