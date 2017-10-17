All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019

1808 E. Okaloossa Ave

1808 East Okaloosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 East Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

Remodeled Large 2BR/1BA With LOTS of Living Space! - Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home with 1120 sq. ft. of living space! In addition, this awesome home has an enclosed Florida room, a huge fenced yard, detached garage with a storage room, new paint and appliances, and a central location near shopping, restaurants, and I-275! This won't last long! Contact us today!

Terms:
-$1000.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1000.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Washer and Dryer Connection
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Utilities NOT included

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call the office @ 813-252-5112

(RLNE4754729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave have any available units?
1808 E. Okaloossa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave have?
Some of 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1808 E. Okaloossa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave offers parking.
Does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave have a pool?
No, 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 E. Okaloossa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
