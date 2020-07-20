1802 East Knollwood Street

Amenities

No Cdd Fees, & No Hoa Feels. Charming Brick Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths And Sits On An Oversized Fenced Corner Lot, Electronic Gate For Easy Access, Wired For Home Security, & Ceiling Fans. Nice Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, The Kitchen Island Is Perfect For Dinner Parties. Large Living Room With A Beautiful Fireplace And French Doors For Added Elegance. This Property Have Plenty Of Parking For Up To 6-8 Vehicles. Brand New Fence Installed For Complete Privacy. You'll Love The Huge Backyard Area, Perfect For What Ever Your Heart Desires, Plenty Of Room For Building A Swimming Pool, A Garden Or An Outdoor's Kitchen And Much More. This Charming Home Is In The Perfect Location With Easy Access To I-275, I-4, I-75, Usf, Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment And More. Extra Features Include An Attached In-law Suite Fully Equipped With Private Bath, Walk In Closet, Kitchenette And Separate Entrance. Great Investment Property/income Generating Property.



