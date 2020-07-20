All apartments in Tampa
1802 East Knollwood Street
1802 East Knollwood Street

1802 East Knollwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 East Knollwood Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Cdd Fees, & No Hoa Feels. Charming Brick Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths And Sits On An Oversized Fenced Corner Lot, Electronic Gate For Easy Access, Wired For Home Security, & Ceiling Fans. Nice Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, The Kitchen Island Is Perfect For Dinner Parties. Large Living Room With A Beautiful Fireplace And French Doors For Added Elegance. This Property Have Plenty Of Parking For Up To 6-8 Vehicles. Brand New Fence Installed For Complete Privacy. You'll Love The Huge Backyard Area, Perfect For What Ever Your Heart Desires, Plenty Of Room For Building A Swimming Pool, A Garden Or An Outdoor's Kitchen And Much More. This Charming Home Is In The Perfect Location With Easy Access To I-275, I-4, I-75, Usf, Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment And More. Extra Features Include An Attached In-law Suite Fully Equipped With Private Bath, Walk In Closet, Kitchenette And Separate Entrance. Great Investment Property/income Generating Property.

Listing Courtesy Of PEOPLE'S CHOICE REALTY SVC LLC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 East Knollwood Street have any available units?
1802 East Knollwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 East Knollwood Street have?
Some of 1802 East Knollwood Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 East Knollwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 East Knollwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 East Knollwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 East Knollwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1802 East Knollwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 East Knollwood Street offers parking.
Does 1802 East Knollwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 East Knollwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 East Knollwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 1802 East Knollwood Street has a pool.
Does 1802 East Knollwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 East Knollwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 East Knollwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 East Knollwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
