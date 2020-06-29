1802 E. 17th Street

Amenities

4 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent - Large, 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with fenced in yard. Large, beautiful windows open up the home and fill it was natural light. Freshly painted walls give the home a sleek, modern feel. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven.



4 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom

$1,200.00

1 month deposit + 1 month rent to move in



Please see the property at:

1802 E. 17th Avenue



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.



No Pets Allowed



