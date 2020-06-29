All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:27 PM

1802 E. 17th Street

1802 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1802 East 17th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent - Large, 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with fenced in yard. Large, beautiful windows open up the home and fill it was natural light. Freshly painted walls give the home a sleek, modern feel. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven.

4 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom
$1,200.00
1 month deposit + 1 month rent to move in

Please see the property at:
1802 E. 17th Avenue

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 E. 17th Street have any available units?
1802 E. 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1802 E. 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 E. 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 E. 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1802 E. 17th Street offer parking?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1802 E. 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 E. 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1802 E. 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 E. 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 E. 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 E. 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

