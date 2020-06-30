All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

17972 Villa Creek Drive #8

17972 Villa Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17972 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Gated 3/2 Condo in new Tampa - This beautiful 3-bedroom / 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of The Villas Condominiums in new Tampa. This unit has a private balcony, vaulted ceilings, and wood floors throughout. All bathrooms have been remodeled. The open floor plan presents a very spacious unit with a great view of the courtyard from the private balcony. This community is close to shopping, entertainment, USF, VA hospital, and the Moffit Cancer Center. The HOA includes cable, internet, and trash pick-up. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). The pet deposit is $250/pet. A $55 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8 is not available for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).

(RLNE5234494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 have any available units?
17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 have?
Some of 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 currently offering any rent specials?
17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 is pet friendly.
Does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 offer parking?
No, 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 does not offer parking.
Does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 have a pool?
No, 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 does not have a pool.
Does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 have accessible units?
No, 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17972 Villa Creek Drive #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

