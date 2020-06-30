17972 Villa Creek Drive #8

Amenities

Gated 3/2 Condo in new Tampa - This beautiful 3-bedroom / 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of The Villas Condominiums in new Tampa. This unit has a private balcony, vaulted ceilings, and wood floors throughout. All bathrooms have been remodeled. The open floor plan presents a very spacious unit with a great view of the courtyard from the private balcony. This community is close to shopping, entertainment, USF, VA hospital, and the Moffit Cancer Center. The HOA includes cable, internet, and trash pick-up. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). The pet deposit is $250/pet. A $55 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8 is not available for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).



