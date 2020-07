Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Beautiful 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo with large master bedroom with walk in closet, in quite gated community in New Tampa. Downstairs unit, with beautiful ceramic tile floors very light and open. Washer/Dryer Hook ups included. Community pool, fitness center, picnic areas, play ground,car wash, and pond. Minutes from schools, library, shopping, and golf in New Tampa. Convenient access to BBD, Morris Bridge & I-75.