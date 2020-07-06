17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom luxury condo in New Tampa has all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and fresh paint. Once you make your way upstairs you are welcomed with a large living room/ dining room combo, natural light coming in from the oversized windows on each side of the wood-burning fireplace. On your right there is a balcony with water views of the pond, a full storage closet and even MORE natural sunlight coming into the guest bedroom and master bedroom. Each with a full bathroom, tub and shower, and walk in closet. The kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinets for extra storage, and dual sinks. The laundry room is conveniently inside of the unit and is equipped with a washer and dryer. Besides security, the gated community offers a beautiful pool, fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities and a scenic walking route. This spectacular community is located minutes away from Bruce B Downs, close to major interstates, hospitals, shopping centers, restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets. SEE IT BEFORE ITS GONE!!!