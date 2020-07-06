All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE

17920 Villa Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17920 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom luxury condo in New Tampa has all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and fresh paint. Once you make your way upstairs you are welcomed with a large living room/ dining room combo, natural light coming in from the oversized windows on each side of the wood-burning fireplace. On your right there is a balcony with water views of the pond, a full storage closet and even MORE natural sunlight coming into the guest bedroom and master bedroom. Each with a full bathroom, tub and shower, and walk in closet. The kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinets for extra storage, and dual sinks. The laundry room is conveniently inside of the unit and is equipped with a washer and dryer. Besides security, the gated community offers a beautiful pool, fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities and a scenic walking route. This spectacular community is located minutes away from Bruce B Downs, close to major interstates, hospitals, shopping centers, restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets. SEE IT BEFORE ITS GONE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17920 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

