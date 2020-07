17605 Esprit Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Renovated New Tampa/Gated Hunters Green - Property Id: 167723



LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO CALL HOME? LOOK NO FURTHER, NESTLED IN NEW TAMPA IN THE 24HR GATED MANNED SECURITY OF HUNTERS GREEN, FRESHLY NEW REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME. EVERYTHIING IS NEW, NEW AC, NEW FLOORING, NEW BATHROOM, KITCHEN, THE LIST GOES ON. 1800SQ FT, FENENCED BACKYARD, LOTS OF COMMUNITY AMMINITIES TO INCLUDE COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF, PLAYGROUND, POOL. CONTACT OWNER, SMALL PETS ALLOWED. LAWN CARE INCLUDED****AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15, 2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167723

Property Id 167723



(RLNE5383244)