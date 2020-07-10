17545 Fairmeadow Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool tennis court

2 Bedroom plus loft, 2 bath Townhome in gated community of Hunter's Green - Spacious and bright 2 bedroom plus loft, 2 bath townhome in Hunter's Green. There is a private courtyard at the entry with brick pavers. The combination living/dining room areas have beautiful views of the pond and Flatwoods Park beyond. The living room has a soaring ceiling. There is a bedroom and full bath with shower on the first floor along with the master suite and loft on the 2nd floor. The home features a large screened porch with pond and wilderness views, granite counters in the kitchen and baths, washer and dryer, eat-in space in kitchen and pantry closet. The master suite has vaulted ceiling, plenty of closets, double sinks, and newly remodeled garden tub/separate shower area with vaulted ceiling. The open loft area is perfect for an office or den and looks out over the living room area. Community pool. Pets possible with owner approval. Tenant responsible for maintenance of courtyard. Tenant to maintain liability insurance throughout tenancy. Rent includes monthly AC filter delivery service.



