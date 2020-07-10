All apartments in Tampa
17545 Fairmeadow Dr.

17545 Fairmeadow Drive · (813) 495-8362
Location

17545 Fairmeadow Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom plus loft, 2 bath Townhome in gated community of Hunter's Green - Spacious and bright 2 bedroom plus loft, 2 bath townhome in Hunter's Green. There is a private courtyard at the entry with brick pavers. The combination living/dining room areas have beautiful views of the pond and Flatwoods Park beyond. The living room has a soaring ceiling. There is a bedroom and full bath with shower on the first floor along with the master suite and loft on the 2nd floor. The home features a large screened porch with pond and wilderness views, granite counters in the kitchen and baths, washer and dryer, eat-in space in kitchen and pantry closet. The master suite has vaulted ceiling, plenty of closets, double sinks, and newly remodeled garden tub/separate shower area with vaulted ceiling. The open loft area is perfect for an office or den and looks out over the living room area. Community pool. Pets possible with owner approval. Tenant responsible for maintenance of courtyard. Tenant to maintain liability insurance throughout tenancy. Rent includes monthly AC filter delivery service.

(RLNE4811026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. have any available units?
17545 Fairmeadow Dr. has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. have?
Some of 17545 Fairmeadow Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17545 Fairmeadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. offer parking?
No, 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. has a pool.
Does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17545 Fairmeadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
