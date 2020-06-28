All apartments in Tampa
17401 Flatwoods Key Drive
17401 Flatwoods Key Drive

17401 Flatwoods Key Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17401 Flatwoods Key Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
A beautiful Townhouse in the gated community of Hunters Key in New Tampa area; less than one mile to the intersection of I-75 and Bruce B Downs, close to University of South Florida, walking distance to lots of shopping, amenities and restaurants, close to New Wiregrass Mall

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms town home, first floor offers entrance foyer, roomy kitchen with eating area, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, closet pantry and plenty of cabinets. Laundry area with washer and dryer included, large open living and dining room area, and half bath, covered patio with storage closet

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=12550725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5128805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive have any available units?
17401 Flatwoods Key Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive have?
Some of 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17401 Flatwoods Key Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive offer parking?
No, 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive has a pool.
Does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive have accessible units?
No, 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17401 Flatwoods Key Drive has units with dishwashers.
