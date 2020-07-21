17367 Emerald Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! (WAC) 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM IN GATED EMERALD CHASE !!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 off first months rent, with approved credit!! This Lennar home features 3399 total square feet, 2618 heated, 2 car garage, single story and large yard. Many features included brick pavered drive way, sidewalk and front porch. Covered front porch leads into property with glass front doors. Alarm system, rounded corners, arched door ways, textured ceilings and walls, neutral colors. Entry into the house has tile. Formal dining room is carpeted with faux blinds and decorative chandelier. Den has French doors, carpeted and faux blinds. Master bedroom is carpeted, 2 walk-in closets, slider that leads to lanai, ceiling fan, faux blinds. Decorative arch niche in wall leading to master suite. Master bath is tiled, garden Jacuzzi tub, large walk-in shower, recessed lights, his and her sink with vanity area, white corian tops, maple cabinets, decorative lights over sinks and separate toilet area.



Formal living room is carpeted, slider to lanai and trey ceiling. Kitchen has large pantry, tiled, 42 maple cabinets with plant shelves, recessed lights, desk area, white corian counter tops, plant s helves, large breakfast bar area, GE Profile white appliances, smooth top range, GE Monogram refrigerator side by side, with water/lock/alarm/ice. Large white porcelain sink with disposal in center. East in space with decorative chandelier and faux blinds. Kitchen/eating space all tiled. Family room is carpeted, slider to lanai and ceiling fan. Lanai is covered and screened. Bedroom 2 and 3 care carpeted, faux blinds, plant shelves. Bath 2 (hall) has maple cabinets, white corian tops and maple cabinets with tub/shower combination and white tiled walls, tiled floor. Bedroom 4 also c carpeted, faux blinds. Bath 3 (pool) is tiled, white corian tops and maple cabinets, large walk-in shower, door that leads to lanai. Laundry room features GE washer/dryer, maple cabinets with plant shelf above, tiled. Garage has WaterBoss water softener, laundry tub and attic space. Rent Incl lawn maint. Schools - Chiles Elem, Liberty Middle and Freedom HS



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.



