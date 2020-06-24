All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:51 PM

1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A

1736 E Mulberry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1736 E Mulberry Dr, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME. This townhome has an open floor plan family room, dining area, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and an outside storage room. This townhome sits on a corner lot on a quiet street. Centrally located in Tampa close to I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, downtown, schools, shopping and much more.

Section 8 welcome. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history. NO PETS ALLOWED. Submit application online at www.TPMGroup.us
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME. This townhome has an open floor plan family room, dining area, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and an outside storage room. This townhome sits on a corner lot on a quiet street. Centrally located in Tampa close to I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, downtown, schools, shopping and much more.

Section 8 welcome. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history. NO PETS ALLOWED. Submit application online at www.TPMGroup.us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A have any available units?
1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A have?
Some of 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A offer parking?
No, 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 East Mulberry Drive - 1, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College