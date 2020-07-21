1730 W La Salle St

Amenities
Great location in the heart of Tampa! Easy access to 275, minutes from the airport, Malls, Raymond James Stadium, and 25 minutes to the beaches. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single family home with a fenced in backyard. Brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms and new laminate flooring in the living room and dining room. Front yard has a carport and storage unit with washer and dryer hookups. Great layout! Home is available now! Pets are allowed, 2 max, with additional security deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This will not last long.
$49 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one
Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609