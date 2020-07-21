All apartments in Tampa
1730 W La Salle St

1730 West La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 West La Salle Street, Tampa, FL 33607
North Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great location in the heart of Tampa! Easy access to 275, minutes from the airport, Malls, Raymond James Stadium, and 25 minutes to the beaches. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single family home with a fenced in backyard. Brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms and new laminate flooring in the living room and dining room. Front yard has a carport and storage unit with washer and dryer hookups. Great layout! Home is available now! Pets are allowed, 2 max, with additional security deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This will not last long.

$49 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 W La Salle St have any available units?
1730 W La Salle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 W La Salle St have?
Some of 1730 W La Salle St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 W La Salle St currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W La Salle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W La Salle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 W La Salle St is pet friendly.
Does 1730 W La Salle St offer parking?
Yes, 1730 W La Salle St offers parking.
Does 1730 W La Salle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 W La Salle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W La Salle St have a pool?
No, 1730 W La Salle St does not have a pool.
Does 1730 W La Salle St have accessible units?
No, 1730 W La Salle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W La Salle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 W La Salle St has units with dishwashers.
