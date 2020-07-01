All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

1717 Southeast Lambright Street

Location

1717 Southeast Lambright Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street have any available units?
1717 Southeast Lambright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1717 Southeast Lambright Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Southeast Lambright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Southeast Lambright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street offer parking?
No, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street has a pool.
Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Southeast Lambright Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Southeast Lambright Street does not have units with air conditioning.

