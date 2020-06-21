17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with a one car garage in the Jade at Tampa Palms. Maintenance free living with easy access to Bruce B. Downs, I-75, shopping, dining and entertainment. This well maintained 2 bedroom unit features vaulted ceilings and large balcony. The bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets. Water, sewer, trash included. Unit includes washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool and hot tub, fitness center, indoor air-conditioned racquetball court, outdoor tennis court, and clubhouse.