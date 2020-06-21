All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322

17102 Carrington Park Drive · (813) 394-4873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17102 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with a one car garage in the Jade at Tampa Palms. Maintenance free living with easy access to Bruce B. Downs, I-75, shopping, dining and entertainment. This well maintained 2 bedroom unit features vaulted ceilings and large balcony. The bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets. Water, sewer, trash included. Unit includes washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool and hot tub, fitness center, indoor air-conditioned racquetball court, outdoor tennis court, and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 have any available units?
17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 have?
Some of 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 currently offering any rent specials?
17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 is pet friendly.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 offer parking?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 does offer parking.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 have a pool?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 has a pool.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 have accessible units?
No, 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 does not have accessible units.
Does 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322 has units with dishwashers.
