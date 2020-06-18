All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1710 S Hubert Ave

1710 South Hubert Avenue · (813) 773-4776
Location

1710 South Hubert Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Culbreath Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 S Hubert Ave · Avail. Jul 28

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2534 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1710 S Hubert Ave Available 07/28/20 School View Estates Home - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts a whopping 2534 square feet of living space! The home is conveniently located just one block away from Mabry Elementary School, Coleman Middle School and St. Mary's Episcopal Day School. It has a detached, oversized two-car garage in the fenced in back yard. The home has an oversized great room, open concept kitchen, sitting room and formal dining room. Provided amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wine fridge, washer/dryer and a vintage oven! The home is equipped with two HVAC units, which allows tenants to control separate sections of the home as desired. All light fixtures have been updated throughout the home. There are closets all throughout the home, which provides lots of storage space! New electrical panel installed in 2015. Pets welcome. Do not miss out on your chance to be in the heart of south Tampa! Apply today! Pest control and lawn care included.

(RLNE5357356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 S Hubert Ave have any available units?
1710 S Hubert Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 S Hubert Ave have?
Some of 1710 S Hubert Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 S Hubert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1710 S Hubert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 S Hubert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 S Hubert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1710 S Hubert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1710 S Hubert Ave does offer parking.
Does 1710 S Hubert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 S Hubert Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 S Hubert Ave have a pool?
No, 1710 S Hubert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1710 S Hubert Ave have accessible units?
No, 1710 S Hubert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 S Hubert Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 S Hubert Ave has units with dishwashers.
