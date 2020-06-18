Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1710 S Hubert Ave Available 07/28/20 School View Estates Home - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts a whopping 2534 square feet of living space! The home is conveniently located just one block away from Mabry Elementary School, Coleman Middle School and St. Mary's Episcopal Day School. It has a detached, oversized two-car garage in the fenced in back yard. The home has an oversized great room, open concept kitchen, sitting room and formal dining room. Provided amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wine fridge, washer/dryer and a vintage oven! The home is equipped with two HVAC units, which allows tenants to control separate sections of the home as desired. All light fixtures have been updated throughout the home. There are closets all throughout the home, which provides lots of storage space! New electrical panel installed in 2015. Pets welcome. Do not miss out on your chance to be in the heart of south Tampa! Apply today! Pest control and lawn care included.



(RLNE5357356)