Last updated May 14 2019 at 3:53 PM

1708 N Tampania Ave - C

1708 North Tampania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1708 North Tampania Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FIRST MONTH FREE!!

Large Eat In Kitchen. Our standard appliance package is what others consider an upgrade. Unit contains: Self cleaning oven, Side by side refrigerator with filtered ice and water, dishwasher and disposal. Wood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Off street parking, on site laundry. Make your rent payments automatically. Minutes to South Tampa, Downtown, Armature Works Riverwalk, Ulele, Julian B Lane Riverfront park, Dining, International Plaza, Westshore Plaza, Public Transportation and Entertainment. Small Quiet community allows you to feel at home while you receive expedient, personalized service to meet your needs. $50 Application Fee Call Jeff Norman 813.503.2022

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C have any available units?
1708 N Tampania Ave - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C have?
Some of 1708 N Tampania Ave - C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 N Tampania Ave - C currently offering any rent specials?
1708 N Tampania Ave - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 N Tampania Ave - C pet-friendly?
No, 1708 N Tampania Ave - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C offer parking?
Yes, 1708 N Tampania Ave - C does offer parking.
Does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 N Tampania Ave - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C have a pool?
No, 1708 N Tampania Ave - C does not have a pool.
Does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C have accessible units?
No, 1708 N Tampania Ave - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 N Tampania Ave - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 N Tampania Ave - C has units with dishwashers.
