1708 N Tampania Ave - C

Large Eat In Kitchen. Our standard appliance package is what others consider an upgrade. Unit contains: Self cleaning oven, Side by side refrigerator with filtered ice and water, dishwasher and disposal. Wood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Off street parking, on site laundry. Make your rent payments automatically. Minutes to South Tampa, Downtown, Armature Works Riverwalk, Ulele, Julian B Lane Riverfront park, Dining, International Plaza, Westshore Plaza, Public Transportation and Entertainment. Small Quiet community allows you to feel at home while you receive expedient, personalized service to meet your needs. $50 Application Fee Call Jeff Norman 813.503.2022